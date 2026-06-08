Nigeria: Daily Times Begins Landmark Centenary Awards Programme

As part of activities commemorating its centenary anniversary, Daily Times Nigeria (DTN) has announced the constitution of the Governing Board for the Daily Times Centenary Awards.

The organisation described the award as a landmark national recognition programme designed to honour outstanding individuals, institutions and organisations whose contributions have shaped Nigeria's development over the past century.

The Daily Times Centenary Awards forms a major pillar of the newspaper's 100-year anniversary celebrations and will recognise exceptional achievements across Business and Entrepreneurship, Governance, Community Development and Social Impact, and Media. The initiative is intended to celebrate excellence, honour nation-builders and spotlight individuals and institutions contributing to Nigeria's progress and prosperity.

To ensure the highest standards of credibility, transparency and independence, Daily Times has appointed a distinguished three-member Governing Board comprising respected leaders from the media, communications and public affairs sectors.

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The Governing Board will be chaired by Bolaji Okusaga, Chief Executive Officer of Precise Platform, one of Africa's leading strategic communications and stakeholder engagement firms. A respected reputation management expert and public affairs strategist, Okusaga brings extensive experience in governance, public policy, corporate communications and institutional development.

Joining him on the Board is Stella Din-Jacob, a renowned media executive and accomplished broadcast professional with decades of experience in journalism, media management and public communication. Her distinguished career in the Nigerian media landscape has been marked by a commitment to professionalism, public interest journalism and nation-building.

Also serving on the Board is Bonaventure Melah, an accomplished journalist, media executive and former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. Widely respected within the media industry, Melah has played a significant role in advancing journalistic excellence, media ethics and professional standards in Nigeria.

Speaking on the announcement, Fidelis Anosike, chairman, Folio Media Group, the owners of Daily Times Nigeria, said the constitution of the Governing Board underlines its commitment to ensuring that the Centenary Awards reflects the values of integrity, excellence and national significance that have defined the newspaper throughout its history.