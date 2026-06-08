Nigeria: Gov. Abdulrazaq, Emir, Others Mourn As Ex-Unilorin VC, Ambali Dies

A former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin and chairman of the Governing Council of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, died yesterday at the age of 69.

He was buried at his Oloje Housing Estate residence, Ilorin.

One of his children, Ibrahim Ambali, confirmed the death to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Ilorin yesterday.

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A younger brother of the deceased, Alhaji Isiaka Bobonkiri, said Prof. Ambali was hale and hearty on Friday, and he accompanied him on a condolence visit to the Makama of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Oniye who lost his father early Friday.

In a condolence message, the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said he received news of the death with shock and sadness.

"Beyond being a towering academic figure, Prof. Ambali was a great humanist, a leader with profound impact on the community, and an outstanding administrator," the governor said in a statement yesterday.

AbdulRazaq extended commiseration to the Kwara State University (KWASU), University of Ilorin, the family, friends and associates of the late academic.

He prayed to Allaah to ease his account, widen and light up his grave, and bless him with al-jannah Firdaus.

The governor, in a statement signed by the deputy chief press secretary, AbdulRauf Agboola also asked Allah to uphold the family upon goodness.

In a condolence message, the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, expressed deep sadness over the death.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, the emir described Ambali as an erudite scholar, accomplished administrator and pride of the Ilorin Emirate whose contributions to education and national development were immense and enduring.

The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) said Ambali's death was not only a terribly blow but an incident that diminished the people of the emirate.

In a statement issued by the IEDPU national publicity secretary, Mal. Suleiman Dagbo, the union said that the national president, Alh Abdulmumini Abdulmalik and its members across the world received the news of the passing of the distinguished scholar and administrator with shock, disbelief and profound sadness.

It described Ambali as a complete patriot and perfect gentleman who served his ancestral community and humanity at large with absolute humility and total dedication.

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The vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN) described Ambali's death as a huge loss not only to the University of Ilorin and the Kwara State University, Malete, which he currently serves as Pro-Chancellor but also to the entire nation and humanity.

He stated this in a statement signed by the university's director of corporate affairs, Chief Kunle Akogun.

Egbewole, who sympathised with the family of the great scholar and the people of the Ilorin Emirate, enjoined sympathisers, particularly members of the UNILORIN community to attend the Janazah for Ambali at his Oloje Housing Estate, Ilorin, by 4.pm.

The Kwara State University, Malete also announcing the passage of Ambali in a statement signed by the acting director, university relations, Prof. Saeedat Aliyu.