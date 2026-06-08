Nigeria: Nasarawa Assembly Inspects Flyovers, Underpass, Other Projects

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB) has lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for his "massive" investment in infrastructure development following an inspection of key projects across Akwanga, Keffi, Karu and Lafia LGAs.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Musa Saidu Gude, led the oversight tour to assess the quality and pace of ongoing state government projects.

Sites visited include the Akwanga flyover and underpass, Akwanga/Jos bypass road, the ongoing Keffi flyover, Mararaba twin flyover, Kilema Tudun Amba bridge, Shege-Tudun Amba culvert, Angwan Maina drainage, and the Welcome to Lafia Gate.

"We are here to ensure quality work is done and to correct any abnormality if discovered," Gude said. "So far, we are happy with the quality and standard of work. Quality materials are being used by the contractors."

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Vice chairman of the committee and Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara, echoed the commendation but noted that the committee observed "necessity changes" at the Mararaba twin flyover to improve water flow and ease traffic.

Responding, the managing director of NUDB, Engr. Mohammed Yahaya Wada, confirmed the agency is working on redesigning the service road from two lanes to three lanes, a move that would require additional cost. He assured that the observations raised would be addressed to ensure easy flow of water and to decongest traffic.

On project timelines, Site Manager of Bauhaus Global, Mr Mario Khoury, contractors handling the Keffi flyover, told the committee that "by God's grace, this work will be completed by December this year, 2026."

Similarly, the Area Manager of Triacta Nigeria Limited, handlers of the Mararaba twin flyover, pledged to deliver according to specifications.

Wada commended Gov. Sule for prioritizing infrastructure and thanked the Assembly committee for ensuring contractors adhere strictly to project specifications.

The committee assured contractors of continued support to enable timely completion while reiterating its commitment to regular inspection of projects across the state.