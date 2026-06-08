Nigeria: We Are Losing Patience Over Our 42 Abducted Schoolchildren - Askira-UBA Leaders

Stakeholders from Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State yesterday said they were losing patience over government's inaction on the 42 pupils abducted from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in the area three weeks ago.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders at a press conference in Maiduguri, the deputy speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Musa Askira, said they had remained patient and silent for these past three weeks, firmly believing that the government and security forces were doing everything within their powers to secure the rescue of their children.

The spokesman noted that three weeks is an agonisingly long time for young children within the age bracket of two to 16 years to be held in the wilderness, far from the warmth, protection and comfort of their parents.

Hon. Askira said while they appreciated and commended the delegation led by the commissioner of education, Engr. Lawan Wakilbe sent to Mussa after the sympathy visit by Governor Babagana Zulum to the Emir of Uba and the parents, at this juncture, they were urgently appealing to the relevant authorities to intensify all rescue operations and deploy every available intelligence, kinetic and non-kinetic options to secure the immediate release of the abducted children, as every hour in captivity is an hour too long.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He solicited urgent need for a more robust security presence, noting that Askira-Uba local government area shares borders with the fringes of the dreaded Sambisa forest which makes communities uniquely vulnerable.

"Given this precarious geography, we request the immediate establishment of a permanent, fortified security architecture, including strengthened school perimeters, rapid response units like a forward operation base, and sustained patrols to provide the protection our people desperately need," he said.

He noted that Askira-Uba which has 101 primary schools, 13 secondary schools and 24 junior day secondary schools required adequate protection.

"'We appeal to the families of the abducted children to continue to exercise restraint and patience. We understand your pain is beyond words, but please be assured that both the federal and state governments are working to ensure your children return home safely.

"Do not lose hope, and do not allow this tragedy to be exploited by those who might seek to politicise the suffering of our children for personal gain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We passionately appeal to the conscience of those behind this heinous act: these are children, not soldiers or politicians. They are the future of Borno and Nigeria. We urge you to fear Almighty God and release them unconditionally now. Children must never be used as bargaining chips," they pleaded.