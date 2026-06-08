Senegal: Sudan's Ambassador to Dakar Delivers a Written Message From Foreign Minister to His Senegalese Counterpart

DAKAR, June 7, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Ambassador of Sudan to the Republic of Senegal, Abdelghani Al-Naeem Awad Al-Karim, delivered a written message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Dr. Mohi-Eddin Salim, to the Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs, and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal, Cheikh Niang, during a reception held by the Senegalese Minister for the Ambassador in the capital, Dakar.

During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Foreign Minister and his appreciation for the fraternal relations binding the two countries, emphasizing Sudan's keenness to strengthen joint cooperation and develop bilateral relations across various fields.

For his part, the Senegalese Minister, Cheikh Niang, expressed his thanks and appreciation for the message, reiterating the stance of Senegal's government and people in support of Sudan's sovereignty, unity, security, stability, peace, and development.

The Senegalese Minister affirmed his country's commitment to bolstering bilateral relations between Sudan and Senegal in all areas, in addition to maintaining joint coordination and cooperation in regional and international forums on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperative ties between the two brotherly nations and expand partnership prospects to serve the mutual interests of both peoples.