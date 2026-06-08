Nigeria: Police Confirm Rescue of Abducted Woman, Twin Sons in Ibadan, Neutralise Two Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the safe rescue of Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, who were abducted on June 3, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the police, the victims were rescued during a coordinated operation carried out by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) in Ibadan at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Mrs. Adegoke and her children were reportedly kidnapped at about 7:30 a.m. on June 3 while she was driving the twins to school.

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The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, said the rescue followed sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tactical operations that enabled investigators to track the movements of the kidnappers.

The operation culminated in a confrontation between the suspects and FID-IRT operatives, during which two suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded. Police also recovered two rifles from the suspects.

"The victims were rescued unharmed and are now in safe custody, receiving medical care and support," the statement said.

He added that the

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu commended the courage, professionalism and effectiveness of the FID-IRT operatives and all officers involved in the operation, noting that their resilience and commitment were instrumental to the successful rescue.

The police said security operatives have intensified efforts to apprehend other members of the kidnapping syndicate who fled during the operation.

Preliminary intelligence, according to the force, indicates that some of the fleeing suspects may have escaped with gunshot injuries.

The Nigeria Police Force added that ongoing operations are aimed at tracking, arresting and prosecuting all those connected with the abduction.

The police also expressed appreciation to members of the public for their support, cooperation and patience throughout the operation, reaffirming their commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the country.