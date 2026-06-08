South Africa: Ghanaians Pack Up and Leave As Fears Spread

More Ghanaian nationals are heading home as fear spreads through migrant communities across South Africa.

A second group left from OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after accepting an offer from the Ghanaian government to return home.

Their departure comes as anti immigration protests continue in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The protests have sparked growing anxiety among foreign nationals, many of whom fear the demonstrations could turn violent.

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With more protests planned later this month, some migrants are choosing to leave before the situation gets worse.

This return programme is part of an agreement between the South African and Ghanaian governments to help citizens who want to go home safely.

The latest departures show how nervous many foreign nationals have become as tensions around immigration continue to rise.

Reports suggest that more migrants are now weighing up whether to stay in South Africa or return to their home countries.

South African authorities have repeatedly condemned attacks and threats against foreign nationals.

Government officials have urged communities to raise concerns about immigration through legal and peaceful channels.

At the same time, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has hit back at claims spreading on social media about deaths and injuries linked to the protests.

Lamola said there is no credible evidence that any Nigerian nationals were killed during the demonstrations.

He said authorities are investigating the deaths of two Mozambican nationals.

The minister also questioned reports that 15 Ghanaian citizens were admitted to hospital after being injured during the unrest.

According to Lamola, South African officials have not received any formal communication from Ghanaian authorities confirming the claims.

"I have also verified with our officials responsible and dealing with the Ghanaian High Commissioner in South Africa, whether they have received a note verbale about these injured Ghanaian nationals in our hospitals," said Lamola.

"And they have also said they have not received any such note verbale."

The conflicting claims have deepened uncertainty among migrant communities already on edge.

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For many Ghanaians boarding flights home this week, the decision is not about being forced out.

It is about fear of what could happen next.