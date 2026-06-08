Somalia Issues Official Casualty Figures After Mogadishu Clashes

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Ministry of Health and Human Services said Sunday that one person was killed and 55 others wounded during security-related incidents in Mogadishu on June 3 and 4, according to data collected from hospitals and health facilities across the capital.

In a statement, the ministry said the casualty figures were based on official records from medical institutions that received those affected during security operations and efforts to combat illegal weapons.

The ministry did not provide a detailed breakdown of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incidents but said the figures reflected information gathered from healthcare facilities where the injured and deceased were taken.

The statement comes after days of conflicting reports regarding the human toll of recent security tensions and operations in Mogadishu, which have heightened political and security concerns in the Somali capital.

The ministry also urged media organizations, institutions and other stakeholders to exercise caution when reporting casualty figures and emergency situations, warning against the dissemination of unverified information that could mislead the public.

Authorities said accurate and responsible reporting was essential to ensuring public confidence and preventing the spread of misinformation during periods of heightened tension.

The latest figures were released amid ongoing debate over the impact of recent security operations in Mogadishu, where political tensions have intensified in recent days.