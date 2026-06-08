Somalia: UN Security Council to Discuss Somalia

New York — The UN Security Council is set to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the situation in Somalia, amid growing concerns over the political and security tensions in the country.

The African Union (AU), IGAD and other international bodies have called for a de-escalation of tensions and the promotion of dialogue and peaceful solutions to the ongoing political disputes.

The calls come as clashes broke out this week in Mogadishu between government security forces and armed opposition groups. The violence came after a dispute over political changes and issues related to the country's electoral process.

The government has reportedly restricted activities related to protests planned by some opposition groups, further exacerbating the political tension.

Meanwhile, in March, the Somali Federal Parliament approved an amendment to the term limits for government institutions, reducing them from four to five years. According to reports, the Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, said that the change applies to incumbent officials.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation in Somalia, with discussions at the United Nations Security Council expected to focus on security, the political process and ways to strengthen stability in the country.