South Africa: Government Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Illegal Immigration

Government has adopted a Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management aimed at strengthening border security, enforcing immigration laws, tackling corruption and closing policy loopholes as part of a broader effort to address illegal immigration in South Africa.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the plan was adopted by Cabinet last week and endorsed by the President's Coordinating Council, which includes Premiers, local government representatives and traditional leaders.

"As government our objective is clear. We want a South Africa where every person who enters the country does so lawfully; a South Africa where immigration laws are respected and enforced; a South Africa where businesses compete fairly; a South Africa where communities feel safe and secure, and a South Africa that remains true to its constitutional values and its commitment to human dignity," the President said.

The plan rests on five pillars, namely, cracking down on violations of immigration and labour laws, preventing illegal entry into the country, stamping out corruption in the immigration system, strengthening immigration laws and policies, and working with other countries to address migration challenges across the region and continent.

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Cracking down on law violations

The first part of the response focuses on a well-coordinated effort to crack down on violations of existing immigration, labour and other laws.

The President said the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA), South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies have been and will intensify the process of identifying and deporting undocumented foreign nationals residing illegally in South Africa.

"In the past year alone, the BMA managed to intercept and stop over 450 000 people who were attempting to enter South Africa illegally," the President said.

Furthermore, he said dedicated courts will be set up to deal with immigration to speedily support the deportation of undocumented migrants.

Securing the borders

The second pillar of the approach to illegal immigration is anchored on knowing who enters the country, why they are entering and how long they are permitted to stay.

"Secure borders are not a sign of hostility towards other countries. They are a fundamental requirement of a sovereign and well-governed State," the President said.

He said government will continue to invest in modern technology, infrastructure and personnel to ensure that borders are secure, while facilitating legitimate trade, travel and economic activity.

We will undertake a phased relocation of refugee reception centres to border posts, starting with the Tshwane centre this year.

Rooting out corruption

The third part of the approach focuses on efforts to strengthen the immigration system by stamping out corruption and deploying cutting-edge technology.

"We are continuing the crackdown on corruption and inefficiencies in the Department of Home Affairs.

"We must recognise that illegal immigration is often enabled by corruption. Officials who sell documents, facilitate unlawful entry or abuse public office for personal gain betray the trust of the South African people. We will pursue these cases relentlessly.

"Those responsible are facing dismissal, criminal prosecution and the full consequences of the law," said the President.

He cited the establishment of an Intelligent Population Register that contains biometric data for every person in the country, laying the foundation for the Digital ID.

Efforts to discontinue the green ID book, which has been described as vulnerable to identity theft, will go on, closing the space for undocumented immigrants and criminal syndicates.

The Department of Home Affairs is to set a date after which the green ID books will not be recognised.

This, the President said, will end the abuse of the Traffic Registration Number, which foreign nationals require to register or buy vehicles, but which is being used as a form of identification.

"The Department of Transport will issue new regulations to align with the identification laws of our country within the next three months," President Ramaphosa said.

Bolstering laws and policies

The fourth part of the response is to close the gaps in the country's laws and policies.

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The President acknowledged that the laws that regulate immigration in South Africa are fragmented and often contradictory.

"They allow legal loopholes that are exploited by undocumented migrants. We are addressing these loopholes."

Cooperation on immigration

The final part of the response hinges on work with other countries in the region and across the continent to address the broader challenge of migration.

"We need to address the factors that drive migration on our continent and elsewhere," President Ramaphosa said.

South Africa, the President said, will continue working with its sister countries to build an Africa in which people move by choice and not by desperation.

"As part of this effort, I will be sending envoys to a number of sister African countries to outline the measures that we are announcing this evening.

"Cabinet will remain seized with this matter and will regularly review progress in implementing these measures," the President said.