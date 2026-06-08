South Africa: Home Affairs Committee Chairperson Backs President's Call for Stronger Action Against Illegal Immigration

In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines government's comprehensive approach to managing migration, strengthening border security, enforcing the law and improving the immigration system. The plan is guided by the Constitution, the rule of law and respect for the dignity and rights of all people.

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's strong and focused address outlining targeted actions to address illegal migration. The address lays the foundation for a robust response to illegal immigration and it is now incumbent upon the relevant government departments to implement the clear, decisive and focused directives announced by the President.

"We welcome the clear and comprehensive directives issued by the President. We urge government departments to urgently implement all the plans outlined, particularly as many of these initiatives have already featured in the annual performance plans of various departments. A failure to implement these measures will undermine the authority of the Head of State," Mr Chabane emphasised.

The Chairperson further noted that the President's reaffirmation of the state's authority to enforce the law is particularly important at a time of heightened anti-foreigner sentiment in the country. Law enforcement agencies must intensify their efforts to ensure that immigration laws are upheld and effectively enforced.

The Chairperson also welcomed the President's commitment to combating corruption in all its forms, noting that corruption has significantly weakened the implementation of the country's immigration laws. "Corruption is a cancer that erodes both the spirit and the intent of our immigration laws. Eradicating corruption will help ensure that our laws are implemented effectively and are not undermined," Mr Chabane said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Furthermore, Mr Chabane welcomed the President's intention to engage fellow African countries on migration-related matters. He noted that illegal migration cannot be addressed in isolation as it is closely linked to broader socio-economic and developmental challenges across the region and the African continent.

He said: "What is critical is a coordinated, government-wide response aimed at enforcing the immigration laws that are already in force."

He also welcomed the reaffirmation of commitments made during the State of the Nation Address to increase the number of labour inspectors within the Department of Employment and Labour as well as Immigration officers within the Department of Home Affairs. These interventions are critical to ensuring compliance with labour legislation by employers and the effective enforcement of immigration laws and regulations.

The Chairperson further welcomed the adoption of technology and increased investment in drones to strengthen border security and prevent illegal border crossings. He highlighted the ongoing funding challenges facing the BMA which continues to hamper the full implementation of its mandate.

In addition, Mr Chabane emphasised the important role of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in supporting the BMA through the development and maintenance of border infrastructure. He said strengthened infrastructure at ports of entry and vulnerable border areas is essential to preventing illegal crossings and enhancing the country's border management capabilities.