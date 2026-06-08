Nigeria: Political Leaders, Stakeholders to Storm Lagos for June 12 Democracy Day Anniversary

A coalition of civil society organisations and pro-democracy groups is set to host a major commemoration of this year's June 12 Democracy Day anniversary in Lagos, bringing together political leaders, activists and stakeholders to reflect on Nigeria's democratic journey.

The event is being organised by the Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) in collaboration with the June 12 Pro Democracy Movement of Nigeria, with activities scheduled to hold at the MKO Abiola Democracy Centre in Lagos.

According to organisers, the programme will focus on key national issues including electoral reforms, credible elections ahead of 2027, poverty reduction and the impact of insecurity on democratic processes.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for dialogue on strengthening Nigeria's electoral system and promoting transparency in governance.

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A statement issued by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Anthony Kila, said the commemoration will feature a series of activities, including tributes to heroes and heroines of Nigeria's democracy.

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, is expected to chair the event, while Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and members of the family of late Chief MKO Abiola will attend as special guests of honour.

The organisers said the programme will begin with a breakfast tribute session featuring leading activists and public figures, followed by a democracy procession and a national discourse session later in the day.

The statement added that prominent activists and civil society leaders, including legal practitioners, labour leaders and policy advocates, are expected to deliver tributes and participate in discussions on Nigeria's democratic development.

It also noted that political leaders from across party lines have been invited to participate in the national discourse, which will focus on electoral integrity, governance challenges and preparations for future elections.

Key issues expected to dominate discussions include electoral laws, judicial influence in electoral matters, campaign financing, internal party democracy and insecurity concerns.

Organisers said the initiative aims to mobilise stakeholders nationwide toward strengthening democratic institutions and improving the credibility of future elections in Nigeria.