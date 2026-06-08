Somalia Envoy Says Army Ready for Hargeisa As Clashes Shake Mogadishu

Mogadishu, June 6 (Horn Diplomat) — Somalia's ambassador to the African Union has said the Somali National Army is prepared to operate in Hargeisa and Berbera, remarks likely to reignite tensions between Somalia and Somaliland..

"The Somali National Army is ready to secure the entire country from south to north, including Hargeisa and Berbera in Somaliland," Abdullahi Mohamed Warfa, Somalia's Ambassador to the Ethiopia and African Union, said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Warfa's comments came days after armed clashes erupted in Mogadishu between federal government forces and an opposition-affiliated armed group, underscoring continuing security challenges in Somalia's capital.

According to a Protection of Civilians report prepared by the Protection Cluster and UNHCR Somalia, at least 13 people were killed, 189 injured and approximately 12,500 households displaced during the fighting.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The report said the clashes began on June 3 near the Dabka junction before spreading into densely populated districts including Hawlwadaag, Abdiaziz, Hodan, Wardhigley and parts of Karaan, bringing violence to within roughly two kilometers of Villa Somalia, the presidential complex.

The violence disrupted civilian movement and renewed concerns about Somalia's political and security situation.

Analysts said the ambassador's remarks contrast with the security challenges facing the federal government.

"Somalia continues to face significant security pressures within areas under its administration, including in its capital, where recent fighting occurred within a few kilometers of Villa Somalia," said a Horn of Africa analyst. "Any attempt to project authority into Somaliland would face substantial practical and political obstacles."

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions, currency and democratic system while seeking broader international recognition.

The remarks come as Somaliland attracts growing international attention because of its location along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world's busiest maritime routes.

Israel recognized Somaliland in 2025. In Washington, some members of Congress have called for deeper engagement with Hargeisa on issues including security, trade and regional stability.

Political analysts said Warfa's comments are unlikely to alter realities on the ground, where Somaliland authorities continue to exercise effective control over their territory and institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)