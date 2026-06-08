Somalia: Somali Opposition Warns Against Search of Former Army Chief's Home

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's opposition coalition on Saturday warned against what it described as plans to search the residence of former Somali National Army commander General Odawaa Yusuf Rage, amid growing political and security tensions in the capital, Mogadishu.

In a statement, the Somali Future Council expressed concern over measures being taken by the federal government following an announcement by the Banadir regional police command that it would intensify efforts to collect illegal weapons from neighborhoods affected by recent fighting.

The opposition group said it feared that actions targeting prominent political figures could trigger fresh confrontations and further destabilize the security situation in the city. It urged the government to avoid steps that could inflame tensions at a time when calls for dialogue and restraint are growing.

The warning came after government security forces reportedly surrounded General Odawaa's residence in Mogadishu's Abdiaziz district late Friday, according to local sources. Residents said security personnel increased their presence around the area, although authorities have not publicly disclosed the purpose of the operation.

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Police officials have previously defended the weapons-collection campaign as a necessary security measure aimed at removing illegal firearms and restoring order in districts impacted by recent clashes.

The situation in Abdiaziz remains under close watch, with political leaders and community figures urging all sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could lead to renewed violence in the Somali capital.

The developments highlight the fragile security and political environment in Mogadishu, where tensions between the government and opposition groups have intensified in recent weeks.