Malawi Responds to South Africa Xenophobia Crisis, 150 Citizens Successfully Repatriated

Malawi has begun bringing home its citizens displaced by a fresh wave of xenophobia-related tensions in South Africa, with 150 Malawians now on their way back after being evacuated from temporary camps in Western Cape Province.

The first two buses carrying the returnees departed Western Cape on Saturday in what government has described as a coordinated humanitarian operation aimed at rescuing and safely returning vulnerable Malawians stranded in South Africa.

The repatriation marks Malawi's first major response to growing distress among its citizens who have been seeking assistance to return home after being displaced and forced to seek refuge in temporary camps in Mossel Bay.

In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the exercise is being coordinated through a multidisciplinary Malawian task force deployed to South Africa under the Malawi High Commission.

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The returnees are travelling by road through Zimbabwe and Mozambique and are expected to arrive in Malawi today through Mwanza Border Post.

Upon arrival, authorities will process them at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre before facilitating their transportation to their respective home districts.

The operation follows weeks of concern over the welfare of Malawians caught up in a climate of fear and uncertainty in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals have increasingly reported threats, displacement and hostility linked to recurring xenophobic sentiments.

Government said the evacuation demonstrates its commitment to protecting Malawians living abroad, particularly those affected by crises and emergencies.

"The ministry reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected Malawians and remains ready to provide the necessary transit and consular support in coordination with relevant government ministries, agencies and departments," reads part of the statement.

The 150 returnees form part of a larger group of foreign nationals who had sought shelter in temporary camps after being displaced from their communities.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether additional groups of Malawians will be repatriated in the coming weeks, but the latest operation comes amid growing calls from stranded citizens seeking assistance to return home.

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Last month, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Charles Nkhalamba confirmed that the Malawi High Commission in South Africa had been receiving distress calls from Malawians requesting repatriation assistance.

The development highlights the continuing vulnerability of migrant workers and undocumented immigrants who often travel to South Africa in search of economic opportunities but can find themselves exposed when outbreaks of anti-foreigner sentiment occur.

Commenting on the development, private practice lawyer Benedicto Kondowe welcomed government's intervention, describing the repatriation as a necessary humanitarian response.

However, he cautioned that the exercise should not be viewed as a permanent solution for citizens who continue to migrate to countries where authorities have issued travel advisories or where risks are well known.

"While the government deserves credit for repatriating Malawians caught up in xenophobic violence, this assistance should not be interpreted as an open-ended safety net for those who knowingly ignore official travel advisories and continue migrating into high-risk environments," said Kondowe.

For the 150 Malawians now making the long journey home, the operation brings relief after weeks of uncertainty. For government, it represents a significant test of its commitment to protecting citizens beyond Malawi's borders as concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in South Africa continue to attract regional attention.