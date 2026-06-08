South Africa: Ramaphosa Vows Crackdown On Illegal Migration Amid Xenophobic Protests

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on illegal migration, declaring that Pretoria will not tolerate lawlessness as xenophobic protests against foreign nationals spread across the country.

Speaking in a live national address today, Ramaphosa said the government was rolling out new measures to secure borders, deport undocumented migrants and punish employers who hire them.

"We must end illegal migration. We reject the notion that we must tolerate it. We can enforce our laws, secure our communities and overcome this problem," he said.

The address comes after weeks of attacks and protests targeting foreigners, with some groups issuing a June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave, accusing them of taking jobs from South Africans.

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Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to turn against foreign nationals or each other, saying the country must "overcome the challenges through peace and love, not through fear, anger or violence."

"Illegal migration is a serious threat to security and stability in South Africa. We know that illegal migration undermines our efforts to create decent jobs for our people," he said.

He blamed some of the problems on employers who hire undocumented migrants, arguing that such employers pay them lower wages and exploit them.

To address the situation, Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures, including crackdown on illegal employment and deportation of undocumented migrants living in South Africa; establishment of specialised courts to handle deportation cases; increased inspections by the Department of Home Affairs targeting employers who hire undocumented migrants; stiffer penalties, including jail terms, for employers found guilty of hiring undocumented workers and strengthening of the immigration system with technology to curb corruption by public officials.

Other measures announced include expansion of biometric screening at international airports and other busy ports; introduction of a digital registration system and discontinuation of the green ID book to prevent identity theft; introduction of new registration requirements for the transport sector to end abuse of traffic registration numbers; and deployment of envoys to engage neighbouring countries on migration issues.

"We will work with other countries to address migration together. South Africa cannot address migration alone," Ramaphosa said.

He stressed that South Africa's future is tied to the African continent and that migration pressures cannot be resolved through violence.

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"Law enforcement agencies are ready to act to maintain law and order and safeguard public property," he said.

Ramaphosa added that the new measures would also help South Africa attract global talent and investment.

He noted that many South Africans also travel abroad to study and work, saying migration is a global reality.

"South Africa is a better country for migration, but it must be legal and orderly," he said.