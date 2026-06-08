Nigeria: NDC Rejects Personality Cult Politics, Mandates Disclosure of Campaign Funds

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared that it will not operate as a personality-driven political platform, while introducing stricter financial accountability measures that will require candidates to fully disclose campaign funds received and spent during elections.

The party announced the measures in resolutions issued after its second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and released on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director.

According to the statement, the NDC is determined to build a sustainable political institution founded on party supremacy, internal discipline, and transparency rather than on the influence of individual politicians.

"The NDC is being built as an institution, not a personality cult, political movement, or Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be used and discarded," the party stated.

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The party said members, aspirants and elected officials must demonstrate total loyalty to the organisation and place the national interest above personal ambitions.

As part of efforts to strengthen accountability, the NDC directed that all funds raised by candidates for campaigns must be disclosed to the party and managed through designated campaign accounts.

"For candidates, there must also be strict accountability for all funding received," the statement said.

It added that monies sourced by candidates and contributions made to campaign accounts must be fully disclosed to the party at the local government, state, zonal and national levels.

The party further stated that campaign funds for presidential, governorship and other elections must be channelled through official party campaign accounts to ensure transparency and proper oversight.

Beyond financial reforms, the NDC reaffirmed the supremacy of party structures, insisting that governments elected on its platform would be expected to consult the party before making major policy decisions and appointments, except for personal staff appointments.

"The party remains supreme, and members are expected to align their personal interests and agendas with those of the party," the statement noted.

The NDC also directed that all affiliated groups and non-governmental organisations associated with the party must operate under its supervision and not function independently of its structures.

To improve discipline within the organisation, the party announced plans to introduce a comprehensive code of conduct for officials and candidates. A committee headed by the National Legal Adviser has been established to develop the framework.

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In addition, the NEC inaugurated a National Reconciliation Committee to engage aggrieved members and strengthen unity within the party.

The party urged members to remain committed to building a strong institution capable of enduring beyond current political contests and serving future generations.