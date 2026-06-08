Nigeria: Troops Overrun Terrorists' Most Fortified Enclave in Mandara Mountains, Rescue 360 Captives

Abuja — Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have overrun one of the terrorists' most heavily fortified enclaves in the Mandara Mountains area of southern Borno State and rescued 360 abductees in one of the most significant hostage recovery operations conducted in the North East theatre in recent times.

The successful operation was carried out by OPHK Special Forces and troops of Sector 1, who penetrated a Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS) stronghold deep within the mountainous terrain and secured the release of scores of men, women and children held captive under harsh conditions after being abducted from several communities, particularly within the Ngoshe axis.

In a statement, the Acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Haruna Sani, said the operation was the culmination of weeks of painstaking intelligence preparation, covert reconnaissance and detailed operational planning, noting that the successful rescue highlighted the growing operational reach, intelligence dominance and tactical superiority of OPHK in denying terrorists freedom of action and protecting vulnerable populations across the theatre.

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According to him, the operation was launched following the receipt of credible and corroborated intelligence from multiple sources identifying the precise location of the hostages and exposing an extensive insurgent support network sustaining the enclave, stressing that this prompted OPHK intelligence elements to commence an extensive target development process involving the integration of Human Intelligence (HUMINT), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations conducted through unmanned aerial systems and long-range reconnaissance patrols.

"Through sustained intelligence gathering and analysis, commanders developed a comprehensive understanding of the terrain, insurgent dispositions, defensive arrangements, movement patterns and the condition of the abductees. This intelligence-driven approach enabled the force to accurately map the objective area, identify vulnerabilities within the terrorist network and significantly reduce risks to the hostages during the rescue mission.

A major breakthrough was subsequently achieved through the successful penetration of the terrorist network by carefully cultivated intelligence assets operating under the supervision of OPHK military intelligence personnel. These assets provided timely and actionable intelligence on the exact locations of the abductees, the disposition of insurgent commanders, internal security arrangements and planned relocation routes.

At the same time, carefully coordinated information and psychological operations created uncertainty and mistrust within the insurgents' ranks, weakening their cohesion and disrupting command and control structures. The resulting intelligence advantage provided OPHK with unprecedented situational awareness and enabled commanders to shape the operational environment well before the commencement of the assault phase.

Acting on confirmed intelligence, OPHK Special Forces and troops of Sector 1 launched a meticulously coordinated multi-axis operation designed to isolate the objective area, dominate key terrain and prevent insurgent reinforcement or withdrawal. Supported by real-time ISR feeds, assault forces infiltrated the objective area under cover of darkness, while blocking forces established positions along likely escape routes.

The operation achieved complete tactical surprise, overwhelming the terrorists before they could mount an organised response. Faced with the speed, precision and overwhelming combat power of the advancing troops, several insurgents abandoned their positions and fled into the surrounding mountainous terrain, while others surrendered."

The hostages, Colonel Dani said were swiftly secured, medically screened and evacuated from the objective area.

"Regrettably, two infants succumbed to exhaustion caused by the extremely challenging mountainous terrain and the hardships endured during their prolonged captivity. The remaining rescued abductees were successfully evacuated to safe locations for medical treatment and humanitarian support, marking a major operational success and a significant setback for the terrorist group," he said.

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The Military High Command commended the courage, professionalism and exceptional discipline displayed by all personnel involved in the operation.

It stated that the successful rescue of 360 abductees reflects the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations, the growing synergy among security stakeholders and the unwavering resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to protect innocent citizens and restore lasting peace to affected communities.

The High Command further reassured the public that aggressive follow-up exploitation and clearance operations are ongoing to neutralise residual terrorist elements, dismantle remaining support networks and prevent future abductions.