Nigeria: LASG Seals 827 Construction Sites in Crackdown On Building Collapse

The Lagos State Government has sealed 827 construction sites across the state within the last 12 months as part of intensified efforts to curb building collapses and enforce compliance with construction safety standards.

The government said the action forms part of a broader strategy to address the recurring challenge of structural failures, particularly in informal settlements and unapproved developments, where many developers operate outside established quality-control procedures.

General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL), Engr. Olayinka Abdul disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Abdul, the agency has moved beyond conventional testing methods and adopted a proactive, intelligence-driven quality assurance system designed to identify violations before they result in disasters.

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She revealed that the agency issued 3,181 notices to property owners and developers during the review period, while enforcement teams conducted 822 compliance operations at construction sites statewide.

Of the affected sites, 439 were sealed for failing to comply with regulatory directives, while hundreds of others were shut down for violations relating to destructive and non-destructive testing requirements, bringing the total number of sealed facilities to 827.

"These sealings are not just statistics; they send a clear message that no structure is too big and no developer too connected to escape quality control measures in Lagos State," Abdul said.

She attributed many building collapse incidents to developments in informal settlements where developers often evade statutory testing procedures and regulatory oversight.

To tackle the problem, Abdul said the agency has introduced reforms anchored on technology, stricter enforcement and industry-wide compliance monitoring.

A key initiative is the electronic Materials Testing Management System (e-MTMS), a digital platform that assigns unique tracking codes to construction samples submitted for testing, reducing human interference and the risk of result manipulation.

She added that the agency now enforces a mandatory three-stage testing regime requiring developers to conduct tests at the foundation, structural frame and roofing stages before construction progresses.

In addition, all registered construction sites are geotagged and mapped using GPS technology, enabling regulators to monitor projects remotely and verify compliance in real time.

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Abdul also disclosed that the agency has introduced a private laboratory accreditation programme under which only laboratories that pass bi-annual proficiency assessments can issue test certificates recognised by the state government.

To strengthen public participation, the agency established a whistleblower and rapid-response system that enables residents to report suspicious construction activities, with officials responding within 48 hours.

She further revealed that the LSMTL conducted more than 16,000 tests on steel, concrete, water, piles and other construction materials during the review period.

Abdul urged residents to demand valid test certificates before occupying new buildings, stressing that preventing building collapse requires collaboration among regulators, developers and the public.