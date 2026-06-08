Zimbabwe: Ramaphosa Condemns Vigilante Actions Against Foreign Nationals

In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines government's comprehensive approach to managing migration, strengthening border security, enforcing the law and improving the immigration system. The plan is guided by the Constitution, the rule of law and respect for the dignity and rights of all people.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his government's efforts to tackle irregular immigration while strongly condemning a recent surge in xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants.

In a national address on Sunday, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public frustration over unemployment, poverty and limited economic opportunities but warned against blaming foreign nationals for South Africa's broader challenges.

"South Africa faces persistently high levels of unemployment (...). Too many families are struggling to make ends meet. Too many communities are suffering from poverty (...). In these circumstances, frustration can easily be directed towards those perceived as competitors for jobs and resources," Ramaphosa said.

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He described illegal immigration as a significant challenge facing the country but rejected claims that it was the root cause of South Africa's economic difficulties.

"Illegal immigration is not the cause of all our economic problems," he said, although he considered it to be a "significant problem" because "it poses a risk to the security and stability of South Africa" and "an additional burden on essential services such as health and education."

His remarks come amid growing tensions in parts of South Africa where anti-immigration groups have staged demonstrations and in some cases been accused of targeting foreign nationals through intimidation and violence.

Ramaphosa maintained that South Africa had the sovereign right to regulate immigration and enforce its laws but said such responsibilities rested solely with state authorities

"South Africa has the right to implement policies and measures aimed at preventing irregular migration," he said.

However, he warned citizens against taking the law into their own hands.

"Only authorized public officials can act against violations of the law. No one else is authorized for example to approach someone on the street to demand proof of identity (...) We will not and must not allow certain groups to use the legitimate concerns of South Africans to destabilize our country," he said.

Ramaphosa also pledged to strengthen South Africa's immigration system, tighten border controls and address corruption linked to migration management.

In recent months, the anti-immigration movement March & March has organised protests against undocumented migrants arguing that foreign nationals contribute to unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

Some groups have reportedly issued ultimatums demanding that certain categories of migrants leave the country before June 30.

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There have also been reports of migrants being denied access to public healthcare facilities and schools.

The developments have sparked concern across the continent.

In May, Ghana called on the African Union to investigate reports of xenophobic attacks in South Africa while several African governments raised concerns over the safety of their citizens living in the country.

Diplomatic tensions have also emerged,with Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria summoning South African ambassadors over the issue.

Nigeria said approximately 130 of its citizens had requested repatriation following the attacks while hundreds of nationals from Ghana, Malawi and Zimbabwe have reportedly returned home with assistance from their governments.

Mozambican authorities reported that at least 300 citizens had voluntarily returned from South Africa after experiencing hostility and intimidation.

Several countries including Kenya, Malawi and Lesotho have issued security advisories for their citizens living or travelling in South Africa.

South Africa's government has repeatedly condemned xenophobic violence and pledged to protect all individuals residing within its borders regardless of nationality.

Xenophobia has long been a recurring challenge in South Africa which hosts nearly three million foreign nationals the majority of whom originate from other African countries.