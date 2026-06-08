Liberia Welcomes U.S.$232.5m Boost in Global Environmental Funding

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, June 8, 2026 -- The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency, has welcomed key decisions from the 71st Global Environment Facility (GEF) Council meeting, describing them as a significant boost to international environmental finance and global climate action through 2030.

The Council approved US$232.5 million in new financing for 24 projects and programs across 22 countries and endorsed strategic directions for the US$3.9 billion GEF-9 replenishment cycle, marking a major step forward for global environmental investment.

"Final sprint" to 2030 goals

According to the GEF, these decisions launch a "final sprint" toward achieving international environmental goals by 2030--especially in areas such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, land degradation, chemicals management, and ecosystem protection.

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Liberia's statement at the Assembly and Council meetings was delivered by Mr. Desmond T. Thompson, Alternative GEF Operational Focal Point, on behalf of EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo, Liberia's GEF Operational Focal Point.

Mr. Thompson thanked the Government and people of Uzbekistan for hosting the meetings in the historic city of Samarkand. He emphasized that Liberia, while contributing significantly to global biodiversity through its forests, remains highly vulnerable to climate risks--including sea-level rise, coastal erosion, flooding, and extreme weather events.

Call for increased support:

While GEF-supported projects in Liberia have contributed to coastal protection, climate-resilient agriculture, biodiversity conservation, and improved environmental data systems, Mr. Thompson noted that the scale of Liberia's environmental challenges continues to exceed available financing.

He called for increased, predictable, and accessible funding to help developing countries implement Nationally Determined Contributions, National Adaptation Plans, and commitments under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Mr. Thompson also urged development partners to demonstrate greater ambition in the GEF-9 replenishment cycle, including providing stronger support for the Least Developed Countries Fund.

Strengthening environmental governance at home

Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening environmental governance under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. The EPA highlighted the recent reconstitution of Liberia's GEF National Committee to enhance coordination, transparency, and accountability in project implementation.

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The EPA said Liberia stands ready to work with the GEF partnership, donor countries, and international stakeholders to advance shared global environmental goals.

With GEF-9 programming now set, the new decisions are expected to shape international environmental financing and implementation strategies through 2030, strengthening the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss worldwide.