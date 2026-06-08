Liberia: 1,000 More Volunteer Teachers to Join Government Payroll

Monrovia, June 8, 2026: The Ministry of Education has announced plans to add 1,000 qualified volunteer teachers to the government payroll as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Liberia's education system and improve educators' welfare.

Volunteer teachers continue to play a critical role in Liberia's education sector, particularly in public and rural schools. However, many face challenges, including unpaid salaries, poor working conditions, and delays in being added to the government payroll.

The issue gained national attention on May 22, 2026, when the Liberian Senate expressed concern over the large number of volunteer teachers serving across the country without salaries or employment benefits. Lawmakers described the situation as a serious threat to the country's already struggling education system and invited Education Minister Jarso Maley to appear before the Senate Plenary.

Representing the minister, Deputy Minister for Administration Dr. Altonia Jallah disclosed that Liberia currently relies on 6,198 volunteer teachers nationwide who are working without government salaries or stable employment benefits.

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The disclosure sparked intense debate among senators, many of whom questioned how the government expects to improve educational outcomes while a significant portion of its teaching workforce continues to work under uncertain conditions.

The government has taken several steps in recent years to address the issue. In February 2025, about 1,000 volunteer teachers were added to the government payroll, followed by an additional 2,000 teachers in March 2025. In December 2025, more than 225 teachers in Nimba County were also integrated into the payroll system.

Speaking recently on ELBC, Dr. Jallah said the Ministry plans to add another 1,000 volunteer teachers to the payroll, citing resources allocated under the current national budget. The information was later reaffirmed by Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah during the weekend in Monrovia.

According to Dr. Jallah, the Ministry also plans to recruit 150 Monitoring and Evaluation Supervision Interns to support District Education Officers in strengthening school supervision and ensuring compliance with national education standards.

She further highlighted progress in girls' enrollment, ongoing efforts to improve student retention and completion rates, and Liberia's commitment to expanding school feeding coverage from 18 percent to 45 percent of primary school students by 2029.

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Dr. Jallah emphasized that these initiatives form part of the Ministry's broader commitment to improving learning opportunities, strengthening accountability, and ensuring quality education for all Liberian children.