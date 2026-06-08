Nigeria: NYSC At 53 - Risks in National Service

editorial

The recent death of four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in a tragic road accident in Adamawa State has once again drawn national attention to the risks and challenges faced by young Nigerians serving under the scheme.

According to reports, six persons were burnt to death when a military gun truck collided with a commercial bus along the Girei-Song Road in Adamawa State.

Preliminary investigation and identification by the police indicated that four of the victims were serving corps members posted to the state.

Two of them were identified as Suleiman Juliet and Usman Shuaibu, both from Kaduna State, while efforts are on to identify the other victims.

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Their untimely death is a painful reminder of the sacrifices made by thousands of young Nigerians who leave the comfort of their homes each year to serve their country.

Beyond the tragic loss of lives, the incident raises important questions about the safety, welfare and protection of corps members deployed across the federation.

On 22 May 2026, the National Youth Service Corps marked its 53rd anniversary.

Established by Decree No. 24 of 22 May 1973 under the administration of General Yakubu Gowon, the scheme emerged from the need to rebuild trust, foster reconciliation and promote national integration after the Nigerian Civil War.

It was conceived as a platform through which young graduates from diverse ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds could live and work together, thereby strengthening national unity.

More than five decades after, the NYSC remains one of Nigeria's most enduring nation-building institutions.

Its objectives are as relevant today as they were at inception: promoting national cohesion, instilling patriotism and discipline in young people, and mobilising educated manpower for community development.

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of graduates have been deployed to schools, hospitals, government institutions and rural communities across the country.

In many underserved areas, corps members have provided essential services in education, healthcare, agriculture and community development.

Their contributions have left lasting impacts on countless communities and reinforced the scheme's importance as a vehicle for national development.

Indeed, at a time when Nigeria continues to confront economic difficulties, social divisions and rising youth unemployment, the NYSC remains a valuable platform for fostering civic responsibility, leadership and national consciousness among young graduates.

However, the programme's achievements should not obscure the growing challenges confronting corps members. Security concerns have become one of the most pressing issues facing the scheme. While the NYSC's philosophy encourages cross-cultural interaction and national cohesion, some deployments place corps members in areas affected by insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry, communal conflicts and violent crime.

Although there is no comprehensive national database detailing the number of corps members who have lost their lives during service, numerous incidents involving road accidents, kidnappings, assaults and unlawful detention have been reported over the years.

Some corps members have also experienced discrimination, hostility and social isolation in their host communities, conditions that undermine their effectiveness and wellbeing.

Recent reports of corps members being harassed, assaulted or subjected to unlawful treatment by individuals and, in some cases, state actors, further underscore the need for stronger institutional safeguards.

No young Nigerian serving the nation should be made to endure fear, intimidation or threats to life and dignity.

Consequently, deployment decisions must be guided by comprehensive and up-to-date security assessments.

The NYSC management should strengthen collaboration with security agencies and state governments to ensure that corps members are not posted to locations where their safety cannot be reasonably guaranteed.

Pre-deployment security briefings, emergency response mechanisms, dedicated distress channels should become standard features of the programme.

Another challenge requiring urgent attention is the welfare of corps members. Inadequate funding and delays in the payment of allowances have remained recurring concerns.

Although the Federal Government approved a monthly allowance of ₦70,000 for corps members, irregular payments and the rising cost of living continue to place significant financial pressure on many young graduates.

For corps members posted far from their states of origin, transportation costs, accommodation expenses and other basic necessities can quickly erode their modest earnings.

Financial uncertainty not only affects morale but can also limit participation in community development projects and other meaningful service activities.

Yet, despite these challenges, the NYSC continues to play an important stabilising role in Nigeria's socio-economic landscape.

Every year, between 350,000 and 400,000 graduates are mobilised for the one-year mandatory service programme.

The scheme provides a structured transition from tertiary institutions of learning to the labour market, helping to absorb large numbers of graduates while exposing them to practical work experience and diverse cultural environments.

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The programme also promotes accountability and discipline through its established regulations and sanctions for misconduct.

Corps members who violate NYSC bye-laws through absenteeism, truancy or abscondment are subject to disciplinary measures, including extension of service or repetition of the service year.

Such measures are necessary to preserve the integrity and objectives of the scheme.

As the NYSC celebrates 53 years of existence, the occasion should serve not only as a moment of reflection but also as an opportunity for reform.

The safety, welfare and dignity of corps members must become a national priority. Government

at all levels, security agencies, host communities, employers and the general public share a collective responsibility to protect these young men and women who dedicate a year of their lives to serving the nation.

The NYSC remains a noble vision and a powerful symbol of national unity. Preserving its relevance requires more than commemorating anniversaries; it demands concrete action to address the challenges facing those who sustain it. If properly supported and protected, corps members will continue to serve as ambassadors of national integration and catalysts for grassroots development for generations to come.