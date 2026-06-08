Nigeria: Why I Kept My Daughter Private for Two Years - Adunni Ade

Nigerian-American actress and model, Adunni Ade, has revealed why she kept the birth of her daughter away from the public eye for more than two years.

The actress disclosed in an Instagram post on her birthday that she quietly welcomed her daughter, Baby Sal, two years ago, explaining that she chose privacy in order to protect her peace and enjoy motherhood away from public scrutiny.

Sharing details of the journey, Adunni described it as a deeply personal experience marked by challenges and growth.

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"Today, on my birthday, I'm finally sharing what we've protected for over two years," she wrote.

"This wasn't an easy journey. It came with silent battles, moments that tested me, and a strength I had to grow into. While the world saw one version of me, I was living something much deeper, much more personal."

The actress said the decision to keep the child out of the spotlight was intentional, stressing that not every blessing requires public attention.

"We chose privacy. Not because we owed anyone secrecy but because peace is priceless, and not everything good needs an audience. We wanted to enjoy our blessing," she said.

Addressing possible speculation surrounding her daughter's birth, Adunni clarified that no family or relationship was damaged in the process.

"Not every single mother fits your assumptions. Not every story is a scandal. Not every blessing comes with drama attached. God gave me mine. Fully. Peacefully. Intentionally," she stated.

Describing her daughter as a long-awaited gift, the actress added: "Our baby girl, our answered prayer, is my evidence that God still writes beautiful stories in His own time."

She further drew a distinction between her public image and her private life, noting that many aspects of her personal journey remain unknown to the public.

"Adunni Ade online is one thing. Adunni Adewale at home is something you may never fully understand, and that's okay," she wrote.

In a postscript to her announcement, the actress firmly dismissed rumours that her daughter's birth affected any existing relationship or family.

"No single home is or was broken in the making of our Baby Sal," she wrote, adding, "It's always love."

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The revelation was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues, many of whom praised the actress for protecting her privacy while celebrating the arrival of her daughter.