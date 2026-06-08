Congo-Kinshasa: Africa's Finest - Democratic Republic of Congo Return Renamed

Democratic Republic of Congo enter the first 48-team World Cup as Africa's ninth best side in the Fifa rankings. In the eighth instalment of a nine-part series on African squads at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, RFI looks at a nation competing for the first time in 50 years.

In 1974, the national team played at the World Cup in West Germany as Zaire, as the DRC had been renamed by then president Mobutu Sese Seko.

The players were the first sub-Saharan African team to participate in a World Cup.

Once there, the accolade counted for nothing. Scotland beat them 2-0 in the opener in Dortmund. And they lost 9-0 to Yugoslavia and 3-0 to Brazil to depart after the group stages.

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More than 50 years after that appearance, French coach Sébastien Desabre will lead a squad to the most prestigious international tournament.

"We're incredibly proud for a whole generation who haven't been able to see their national team at the World Cup and who are finally going to see them there," Desabre said after their qualification campaign.

"It's been 50 years so it's important. And we're very proud to show a good image of the DRC because the country deserves it."

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'Sense of responsibility'

DRC took the long way to book its ticket. Last October, they finished behind Senegal in Group B of the African qualifiers and advanced as one of the best runners-up to a four-team African playoff for a slot in the inter-confederation playoffs.

At the African playoffs in November in Morocco, Chancel Mbemba scored as DRC beat Cameroon 1-0 to set up a final with Nigeria.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time and DRC won the penalty shootout to move into the inter-confederation playoff in Guadalajara in March, where Axel Tuanzebe scored in extra time to see off Jamaica.

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DRC will start their Group K campaign against Portugal in Houston on 17 June. Six days later, they face Colombia in Guadalajara. They finish against debutants Uzbekistan in Atlanta on 27 June.

Mbemba will skipper the squad at the tournament.

"It has not been simple, but we showed resilience to reach our goal," Desabre told Fifa's website after announcing his 26-man squad.

"There's also a strong sense of responsibility to make a good showing of ourselves and of our country. Thanks to our Congolese fans who followed us all through our campaign. We will give our all to make everybody proud and show the best image of the DRC."