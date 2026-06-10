Africa: Bafana Bafana Ready to Carry South Africa's Hopes in FIFA World Cup Opener

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CAF was granted nine direct qualifying spots, with DR Congo securing the tenth and final spot via the intercontinental play-off route.
10 June 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has called on his players to embrace the occasion and carry the hopes of an entire nation when Bafana Bafana face co-hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

The highly anticipated Group A clash at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will officially kick off the biggest football spectacle on the planet, with millions of viewers around the world expected to tune in and witness the start of another historic FIFA World Cup journey.

For many members of the South African squad, it will be their first experience of competing on football's grandest stage, and Broos believes managing the emotions of the occasion will be just as important as the tactical battle on the pitch.

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"You know, it will be a special and fantastic experience for us because my players have never played in this kind of situation before," said Broos.

"It will be very important for us to stick to our game plan and not be distracted by what is happening in the stands. We all know there will be thousands of Mexican supporters inside the stadium and maybe only a few South Africans."

The atmosphere inside the historic Estadio Azteca is expected to be electric, with the hosts enjoying overwhelming home support. However, Broos insists his side will draw inspiration from the millions of South Africans rallying behind them from home.

"We know that we have the support of the nation, and we have felt it over the last few days and during our preparations in South Africa," he said.

"All of South Africa is supporting us. This is something we have to remember when the game starts on Thursday - that we are playing for our nation. We are playing for all those people who believe in us."

The South Africans travelled to Mexico City on Tuesday to complete their final preparations before stepping onto the field for a match that promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

The encounter also carries a sense of nostalgia, coming 16 years after South Africa and Mexico famously played out a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg.

Read the original article on CAF.

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