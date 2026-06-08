Liberia: WPA Backs Cental Inter-University Integrity Debate Final in Monrovia

MONROVIA — Liberia's Witness Protection Agency supported the grand finale of CENTAL's Inter-University Integrity Debate on May 29 at the United Methodist University campus, where students debated corruption, accountability, and civic integrity.

The event, organized by the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency and the WPA, brought together about 95 students from the University of Liberia, African Methodist Episcopal University, United Methodist University and Stella Maris Polytechnic University.

The debate was held under the theme, "Rewriting the Narratives through Debates for Improved Efforts Against Corruption, Inclusion, and Youth Confidence."

The program featured opening statements, propositions, rebuttals and rulings by judges drawn from the Integrity Club alumni network. Government representatives, university faculty, civil society groups and members of the media attended, according to the organizers.

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Speaking at the event, WPA Director T. Maxwell Grigsby II said the debate created space for young people to discuss corruption and challenges facing Liberia's anti-corruption efforts. He cited tax compromises, under-declaration of revenues and excessive duty-free privileges as practices that he said weaken public trust and slow national development.

Grigsby also raised concerns about the availability of public transportation in Montserrado and nearby areas. He referred to more than US$200,000 allocated to the National Transit Authority in the 2026 supplementary budget and said many of the buses seen in Monrovia and surrounding communities were being contracted for private activities rather than serving the general public.

He urged citizens, especially students, to report corruption through official channels, including the national anti-corruption hotline and the Office of the President's hotline, 2424. He also pointed to public utility revenue collection as an area that requires closer public oversight and called for more outreach in Margibi, Bong and Nimba counties.

Atty. Frank S. Suku, the agency's coordinator and head of secretariat, told students that the WPA is an autonomous agency under Liberia's executive branch and was created under the Witness Protection Act of 2022. He said the agency administers the witness protection program in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission through investigation and pre-hearing, hearing and post-trial stages.

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According to Suku, services provided by the agency include protection, psychosocial counseling, legal assistance, safe housing and reintegration support for witnesses. The WPA said its participation in the debate was part of a broader effort to engage students and civil society groups on accountability and whistleblower protection.