Liberia: River Gee Vocational Institute Graduates First-Ever Class of 202 Students

Fish Town — The River Gee Vocational and Technical Training Institute (RGVTTI) has celebrated a historic milestone, graduating its inaugural class of 202 students after 18 months of rigorous hands-on vocational and technical training.

The graduates specialized in Agriculture, Tailoring, Catering, Carpentry, Plumbing, Electrical Installation, and Masonry through the Institute's Bridge Program, which aims to empower young Liberians with practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The ceremony marks a significant achievement for RGVTTI, established by an Act of the Liberian Legislature in 2020, with sponsorship from Senator Francis Saidy Dopoh. The Institute began operations in 2024, with a mandate to provide technical and vocational education up to the associate degree level.

Deputy Minister of MFDP, Tanneh Geraldine Brunson, delivered the keynote address, congratulating the graduates and challenging them to demonstrate their knowledge and skills to Liberia and the international community. "You have been given an opportunity to learn practical skills that can transform your lives and communities. Go forth and show Liberia and the world what you have learned," she urged.

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As program honoree, Senator Dopoh lauded the graduates as pioneers in River Gee County's history, having completed the county's first comprehensive technical and vocational training program. He encouraged them to remain focused and resilient, despite criticism or challenges, and to put their new skills to use.

"The common claim that more than 70 percent of our young people are unemployed can only be true if they are qualified, actively seeking employment, and cannot find jobs. But you are now qualified--go and seek employment opportunities. If jobs are not available, then we can genuinely discuss unemployment," Senator Dopoh stated.

Senator Dopoh also called on River Gee citizens in the diaspora to invest in the county and help create opportunities for the growing number of skilled graduates. The Senator facilitated the provision of a 32-seater bus, a sedan vehicle, and practical training equipment for the Institute and sponsored around 200 young people from all ten administrative districts of River Gee County for the inaugural program.

Additionally, while serving as Representative, Senator Dopoh played a pivotal role in securing a major donation from Dr. Juwle Weah Tweh, a prominent son of River Gee County, who contributed his 65-acre campus--valued at approximately US$250,000--for the Institute's establishment and development.

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Educational leaders and community stakeholders hailed the graduation as a transformative moment for River Gee County, emphasizing that the Institute is bridging skills gaps and preparing youth for meaningful participation in Liberia's economy.