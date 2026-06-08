Liberia: Five-Armed Robbery Suspects Sent to Court Within One Week in Bong

GBARNGA, Bong County, June 8, 2026 -- The Liberia National Police (LNP) in Bong County has forwarded five alleged armed robbery suspects to court within the past week as authorities intensify efforts to combat violent crime and improve public safety across the county.

The latest case involves two Gbarnga residents, identified as Samson Kwehai, 23, and James Kparkilah, 20, both of the Sugar Hill Community, who have been charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, and Theft of Property following an alleged motorcycle robbery on June 4.

According to police investigators, motorcyclist Joseph S. Kollie of Millionaire Quarter reportedly picked up Kwehai as a passenger from the Place to Be Entertainment Center on the night of the incident.

While traveling to the requested destination, Kollie allegedly became suspicious after the passenger made a phone call and decided to stop before reaching the final location.

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Police said a dispute later erupted over transportation fare, during which two additional men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle.

One of the individuals was allegedly armed with a handgun and, together with the others, threatened the victim before making away with his Bajaj motorcycle.

Authorities disclosed that officers, with support from community members, launched an immediate operation that led to the arrest of two suspects later that same night.

Two motorcycles believed to be linked to the incident were also recovered during the operation.

Following police investigations, the suspects were formally charged and forwarded to court.

The case was processed by Depot One Investigator Detective Roberson Mombo and approved by Bong County Crime Services Division Commander SP. James Kartoe and General Police Detachment Commander ACP. William W. Johnson.

The latest arrests bring the number of alleged armed robbery suspects sent to court in Bong County within a week to five, highlighting ongoing law enforcement efforts to address criminal activities and strengthen security in the county.

Police authorities have meanwhile urged residents to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities in their communities.