Liberia: Neglect At Government Facility in Bong

8 June 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

GBARNGA — Concerns are growing over the condition of the Bong County Superintendent's Compound in Gbarnga, as overgrown grass and apparent maintenance challenges continue to affect the appearance of the government facility, which also houses offices used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Residents and visitors have called for immediate attention to the compound, arguing that the facility should reflect the standards expected of a major government institution serving both county and national functions.

The Superintendent's Compound remains one of the most important public facilities in Bong County and serves as the official residence and workplace of Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris, who moved into the facility in late 2025.

Citizens say the compound's current condition does not project the image of a government institution and have urged county authorities to prioritize its upkeep.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They noted that regular maintenance of public facilities is essential to preserving government property and maintaining a welcoming environment for official activities and public engagements.

Some residents further emphasized that, because the facility is also used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, efforts should be made to ensure the compound remains clean, presentable, and properly maintained at all times.

The concerns come amid ongoing national discussions about maintaining public infrastructure and the need for government institutions to lead by example in preserving public assets.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.