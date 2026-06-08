Liberia: Accredited Schools Surpass 2,000 Nationwide

Monrovia — Following the completion of the Ministry of Education's school geo-mapping program in five counties, Liberia's education sector has recorded significant progress, with the number of accredited schools nationwide surpassing 2,000.

Education Minister Jarso Maley Jallah recently disclosed in Monrovia that the number of legally permitted schools has increased from approximately 800 to more than 2,000 nationwide, reflecting improvements in the school accreditation process.

For years, Liberia's education sector has struggled with the proliferation of unaccredited or illegally operating schools. Many of these institutions began operating without obtaining the necessary permits or meeting standards established by the Ministry of Education.

Challenges such as limited government oversight, inadequate inspection capacity, rapid population growth, and the increasing demand for education contributed to the emergence of schools operating outside the legal framework.

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However, the Ministry of Education has intensified accreditation and monitoring efforts, including school geo-mapping exercises and inspections, to identify unauthorized schools and encourage them to meet accreditation requirements.

The increase in accredited schools from about 800 to more than 2,000 suggests that more institutions are now complying with national education standards, which authorities believe will improve the overall quality and management of Liberia's education system.

In March 2026, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Education (MoE), launched a US$300,000 modernized digital Geo-Mapping System funded by the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP). The platform was introduced to track real-time data from schools, with the pilot phase beginning in five counties: Montserrado, River Cess, Sinoe, Bomi, and Gbarpolu.

The system was designed to monitor public, private, faith-based, and community schools by capturing real-time, geo-referenced data directly from institutions. The initiative aims to strengthen school operations and enhance educational accountability.

Developed by HAK Technology, the platform enables the collection, analysis, storage, and tracking of monitoring data directly from schools.

During the launch, schools in the five pilot counties were asked to input information directly on-site to ensure accuracy and accountability.

The system was intended to provide a more reliable overview of school operations, focusing on critical areas such as classroom instruction, teacher attendance, and the quality of teaching materials relative to the curriculum.

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Education Minister Jarso Maley Jallah said the pilot phase in the five counties has ended and produced encouraging results.

According to her, the program has enabled the government to significantly increase the number of schools legally operating in the country through improved monitoring and accreditation efforts.