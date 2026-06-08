Ghana: Police Arrest 80 Suspects in Upper East Anti-Crime Operation

The Upper East Regional Police Command, with support from the Inspector General of Police's Special Operations Team, arrested 80 suspects during an intelligence-led operation conducted across parts of the region between May 25 and June 3, 2026.

The operation, which targeted criminal hotspots in Bolgatanga, Tongo, Bongo and the Nabdam Districts, led to the arrest of suspects believed to be involved in narcotic peddling, drug abuse and other criminal activities.

Some of the suspects

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A statement signed by the Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Abdul Rahman Sumaila, said 12 suspects, comprising eight men and four women, were arrested at Zuarungu.

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The female suspects included three Nigerians and a Ghanaian.

In Bongo, the police arrested 34 suspects made up of 32 men and two women, while a further 14 suspects, comprising 12 men and two women, were apprehended during operations at Perlungu, Kongo and Nangodi in the Nabdam District.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of 20 suspects in Bolgatanga.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were engaged in narcotic peddling and consumption, as well as other criminal related activities.

The statement further said the team retrieved a motorcycle, assorted foreign cigarettes, male condoms and quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp during the operation at Tongo.

At Bongo, officers recovered three rounds of 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition and two motorbikes.

In the Nabdam District, the police retrieved parcels and sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances, assorted drinks believed to contain narcotic content, an unregistered motorbike, assorted foreign cigarettes and parts of a casino jackpot machine.

Moreover, the statement indicated that suspects arrested in Bolgatanga were found in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted cigarettes, a black Yamaha Sirius motorbike with registration number M 19 UE 2688, a black Luojia motorbike with registration number M 13 UE 7181, an unregistered Haojue motorbike and a casino jackpot machine.

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The police said all the suspects remained in custody and would be put before the court to face the full rigours of the law.

The Regional Command reiterated its commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of residents in the region.