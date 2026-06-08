Ghana: Battor Chief Appeals for Assistance for Dependents of Peki Accident Victims

The Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area, Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII, said the chiefs and people of the traditional area have received with chock and sorrow the tragic accident that occurred at Peki-Tsame on June 1, 2026, in which 15 people from the area lost their lives.

Togbeaga Patamia Dzekley explained that the passengers who died included people who were returning from funerals at Battor to their various destinations in the Oti Region, while others were travelling there to engage in business activities.

The Paramount Chief in a statement said the heart-breaking tragedy had plunged the Battor Traditional Area into the state of mourning upon hearing the news.

Togbega Patamia Dzekle also stated that the fatal accident had left behind many children and dependents who had lost their parents, and guidance, and appealed to the government, organisations, corporate institutions, and individuals to support their welfare, upkeep and education of the affected children.

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He said such support would ease the burden on their surviving families, adding that it was important for drivers and road users to exercise the highest level of caution, discipline and responsibility on the roads to save lives and property.

According to him, he was equally mindful of those who survived the accident and were currently receiving medical attention, and wished them speedy recovery, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief urged motorists to observe road safety rules and regulations, and avoid wrong overtaking, over speeding, ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy, and always prioritise safety.

Furthermore, Togbega Patamia Dzekley said, "every journey should begin and end with the preservation of human life as the primary consideration. As a community, we stand united with all the affected families during this difficult period and will provide the necessary support."