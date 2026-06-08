Nigeria: Plateau - Police Ban Unauthorised Use of Sirens, Covered Number Plates

Jos — The Plateau State Police Command has warned residents against the unauthorised use of sirens and covered vehicle number plates, describing the practice as illegal and a threat to public safety and security.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bassey Ewah, expressed concern over what he described as the growing trend of private individuals and unauthorised persons using sirens and concealing vehicle registration numbers within the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Monday, the command said the practice aids criminal activities and hampers effective law enforcement operations.

The police noted that the use of sirens, revolving lights and other emergency warning devices is regulated by Section 63 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, and is restricted to authorised government officials, emergency services and security agencies carrying out official duties.

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According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Team Commanders across Plateau State to immediately commence enforcement of the ban.

The Command warned that anyone found violating the directive would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

It added that vehicles fitted with illegal sirens or those operating with covered number plates would be impounded.

"The use of covered number plates and unauthorised sirens is unlawful and poses serious security threats."

Such acts aid criminality and impede law enforcement operations," the statement said.

The police further clarified that no state police command has the authority to grant permits for the use of sirens, stressing that any individual or organisation seeking such approval must apply through the appropriate channels to the Inspector-General of Police with clear justification.

The command therefore urged members of the public to immediately remove all forms of coverings from their vehicle number plates and desist from the unauthorised use of sirens to avoid embarrassment, arrest and prosecution.

It also called on residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies in efforts to enhance public safety and security across the state.

The police encouraged members of the public to report violations or seek clarification through the Police Public Relations Office at the Plateau State Police Command Headquarters in Jos.