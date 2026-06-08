Nigeria: NDC Stakeholders Demand Release of Election Results 10 Days After Primaries

A group of concerned stakeholders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concern over the delay in the release of the party's primary election results, urging the leadership to provide clarity on the outcome of the exercise conducted across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, the stakeholders said it had been ten days since the primaries were held in various constituencies and local government areas, yet the official results had not been announced.

The group, led by Co-Convener Uche Uzomba, began by commending the party's leadership, including its National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson; National Chairman Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe; members of the National Working Committee; state executives; and the Lagos State Chairman, Hon. King Okunnaye, for their efforts in building the party.

They also applauded the emergence of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the party's presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general election, describing the development as a reflection of the party's commitment to listening to Nigerians.

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However, the stakeholders said the continued delay in releasing the primary election results had created uncertainty among aspirants, party members, and supporters.

According to them, the absence of official results has fuelled speculation, with multiple aspirants reportedly claiming victory in the same contests, leading to confusion and tension among supporters.

The group further expressed concern over growing allegations that some results may be altered to favour certain aspirants, noting that while such claims remain unverified, the delay has created an environment where rumours and misinformation can thrive.

They also alleged that some individuals were invoking the names of influential party leaders in an attempt to influence perceptions about the outcome of the primaries.

The stakeholders warned that prolonged uncertainty could undermine confidence in the party's internal democratic processes, weaken morale among supporters, and provide political opponents with grounds to question the party's credibility.

"As a relatively new political party seeking to establish itself as a credible alternative, the NDC must remain committed to the values of transparency, accountability and internal democracy that it has consistently promoted," the group stated.

The stakeholders argued that the delay risks creating the impression that the party is no different from the political organisations it has previously criticised.

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They therefore called on the NDC leadership to urgently address members and the public on the status of the primary election results.

Among the questions raised by the group were the reasons behind the delay, the challenges preventing the release of the results, measures being taken to preserve the integrity of the process, and a timeline for the official announcement.

The stakeholders maintained that timely communication and transparency are essential for sustaining confidence in the party's democratic processes.

They urged the leadership to either release the authentic results immediately or provide a comprehensive explanation detailing the reasons for the delay and when members should expect the final results.

"The future strength of the NDC depends not only on its electoral success but also on the confidence and trust of its members and supporters. The party must demonstrate through its actions that it remains committed to transparency, fairness, accountability and democratic integrity," the group said.