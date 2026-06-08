Nigeria: Glamour, Honour, At the 7th Africa Illustrious Award

It was a moment of honour as awardees at the 2026 Africa Illustrious Award held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday were recognized and conferred with their various award categories.

The 7th edition of the prestigious Africa Illustrious Award, like the previous versions, paraded some of the finest in Africa who are working hard through what they do to reposition their communities. The event, co-anchored by veteran actor Seun Arinze, featured some of Africa's best entertainers in the music and movie industry as well as in sports.

Receiving his award of Special Recognition in the company of his dear wife, Melania, the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, His Excellency Carlous Rojas-Arbulu, thanked his wife, Melania, whom he praised as the rock of their home, with whom he had traversed six countries in 20 years. Mr. Rojas-Arbulu then thanked the organizers for the approach adopted in promoting progress through the celebration of excellence. "How pleased I am to stand before you to say a few words. It is very inspiring to see people coming together to celebrate leadership. You are doing important work in celebrating innovation across the continent. Thank you for the work you have been doing," Rojas-Arbulu said. Earlier, while delivering his keynote speech, the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria revealed that Nigeria is a top source of foreign students to Canada. "Nigeria is Canada's 4th most important source of international students," he said, stressing that in Africa, Nigeria is a strategic partner and that "Canada can be a partner of Choice." Speaking on shared investments, he said that the two countries have over $3 billion in bilateral trade, with Canada having over $600 million in investments in Nigeria.

Another award recipient was His Excellency, Amb. Dr. Wallace Williams, the Consul General of Antigua and Barbuda to Nigeria, was also given an award of Special Recognition. Dr. Wallace, who was regaled in full Nigerian attire, received his award with enthusiasm and gratitude. A few years ago, he participated in the Africa Illustrious Award to convey the Lifetime Award given to his dear friend, Professor Patrick Lumumba, to him.

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Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, received an Award of Excellence in sports administration. As the Sports Commission Chairman, Mallam Dikko is in charge of all sports administration in Nigeria since the Sports Ministry was scrapped under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Mr. Dikko received his award with gratitude and was flanked by ex-Super Eagles players as well as some of his friends who had joined him to receive the award.

The award for the Legislator of the Year went to Dr. Patrick Umoh, the Member of Nigeria's House of Representatives, representing Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, and Obot Akara Federal Constituency. Currently, Hon. Umoh is the candidate of his party for the same position in the 2027 Nigerian election. He was accompanied by a few of his constituents, including Barrister Ime Umanah, to receive the award. In a brief comment after receiving the award, Hon. Umoh thanked his constituents for the confidence reposed in him to serve and pledged to continue to use that opportunity to serve his people and the country.

Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, was awarded the Southeast Distinguished Public Servant of the Year and was represented by her husband, who graciously received the award on her behalf. In his brief remark, Mr. Nnake thanked the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for finding his wife worthy and giving her the opportunity to serve, as well as for the great work he is doing in Anambra State. He also thanked the organizers for the good job they are doing, conveying Mrs. Nnake's gratitude and acceptance of the award.

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Distinguished businessman, Dr. Uche Ogah, was awarded the Businessman of the Year. Dr. Ogah owns a vast business empire in Uturu, Abia State, with thousands of direct and indirect employees across the value chain within and outside Abia State. Also, Industrialist and emerging political figure, Hon. Chinedu Anyaso, the Enugu Depot Unit Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, was recognized as Southeast Emerging Leader of the Year. For brands, Edu Global Education received recognition as the Brand of the Year.

Speaking on behalf of the organizers of the event, Dr. Madueke thanked the awardees. He also assured the organizers' continued and steadfast commitment in pursuit of sustainable progress across Africa through spotlighting African excellence in various fields of endeavour, as something that is doable by Africans and their partners, for Africa.