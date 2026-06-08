Tanzania: PM - Educate Citizens On Formal Land Agreements

Iringa — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed leaders across the country to educate citizens on the importance of formalising land transactions through written agreements, instead of relying solely on trust.

He said increasing land disputes reported during his nationwide engagements indicate the need for greater awareness on proper documentation of land ownership and transfers.

"Leaders present here should advise citizens that land matters should no longer be handled based on trust alone. They should enter into formal agreements, preferably documented through village offices, so that transactions are properly recognised," he said.

Dr Nchemba made the remarks yesterday during a meeting with regional leaders in Iringa to review the outcomes of his recent tour of the region. The meeting was held at the Regional Commissioner's Office conference hall.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I urge citizens not to fear formalising their arrangements because trust is gradually declining. By documenting agreements, we can prevent future disputes," he added.

The Prime Minister said many of the grievances raised by citizens during his meetings were related to land ownership and transactions, underscoring the need for proper legal documentation.

He also directed leaders overseeing development projects, to ensure that affected residents receive formal agreements and official documentation to safeguard their rights.

"We should not take people's land without paying compensation. Whenever there is a development project, there must be formal agreements," he said.

"Residents of affected areas should be issued official letters confirming land acquisition, while they await compensation payments. Whether the land is earmarked for investment, road construction, schools or any other public project, people must be given proper documentation," he stressed.

Dr Nchemba noted that as demand for land continues to grow, proper record-keeping and legal documentation have become increasingly important in preventing future conflicts.

Meanwhile, he directed public servants to wear identification badges displaying their names while on duty to improve accountability and service delivery.

"Public servants should wear identification cards so that citizens can easily identify those responsible for delivering services. We must not institutionalise inefficiency in our offices," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Land and Rural Issues Cape Verde By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are offices where only a small proportion of employees are productive, despite most reporting to work daily. We must focus on delivering results and every supervisor should ensure accountability among staff under their authority."

The Prime Minister also commended Iringa Regional Commissioner, Heri James, CCM Regional Chairman, Daudi Yassin and other regional leaders for effectively overseeing development activities and maintaining peace in the region.

"Congratulations. Your region is peaceful. I have visited all seven constituencies and have not encountered conflicts related to leadership contests. Everywhere I went, people were focused on development issues," he said.