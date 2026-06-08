South Africa: BMA Processes 663 Ghanaian Nationals for Repatriation

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has confirmed that the BMA has successfully processed 663 Ghanaian nationals for repatriation from South Africa to Ghana through OR Tambo International Airport over the weekend.

The repatriation process was coordinated through the Port Management Committee (PMC), comprising various government stakeholders responsible for facilitating lawful and orderly movement across the port of entry.

On Saturday, a group of 332 Ghanaian nationals was brought to OR Tambo International Airport by the Ghanaian High Commission in Pretoria for repatriation. Following an extensive check-in process, the travelers proceeded to BMA Immigration for verification and clearance.

"Of the travelers processed, 170 were travelling on Ghanaian ordinary passports, while 162 were using Emergency Travel Certificates issued by the Ghanaian High Commission in Pretoria. Emergency Travel Certificates are single-use travel documents issued to facilitate the return of citizens to their country of origin," the BMA said in a statement.

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During immigration processing, 321 travelers were found to have overstayed their allocated period of stay in South Africa by 30 days or longer. Consequently, they were declared undesirable in terms of Section 30 of the Immigration Act, read together with Regulation 27(3)(c) of the Immigration Regulations.

At the conclusion of the immigration process, 323 passengers were found eligible to depart and subsequently boarded a chartered flight arranged by the Government of Ghana through its High Commission in Pretoria.

Nine passengers were, however, offloaded from the flight. These included two couples and their five children.

"The wife of one couple and the husband of the other were declared medically unfit to travel by airline personnel. Airport paramedics were called to assist and subsequently transferred the two travelers to the airport clinic for further medical attention.

"On Sunday, a further group of 331 Ghanaian nationals was brought to OR Tambo International Airport by the Ghanaian High Commission for repatriation. Following check-in procedures, the travelers proceeded to BMA Immigration for processing.

"Among those processed, 117 travelers were using Ghanaian ordinary passports, while 90 were travelling on Emergency Travel Certificates issued by the Ghanaian High Commission in Pretoria. In addition, 37 minor children born in South Africa were also processed using Emergency Travel Certificates," the BMA said.

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BMA Immigration officials further processed 25 asylum seekers, who voluntarily submitted withdrawal letters to cancel their asylum applications.

During the verification process, 170 travelers were found to have overstayed their allocated period of stay in South Africa by 30 days or longer and were consequently declared undesirable in terms of Section 30 of the Immigration Act, read together with Regulation 27(3)(c) of the Immigration Regulations.

At the end of the process, 341 passengers, including 10 deportees brought by the Department of Home Affairs from Lindela Holding Facility, were cleared for departure.

One traveler did not check in, but the remaining 340 boarded a chartered flight arranged by the Government of Ghana through its High Commission in Pretoria. The flight departed at 09h30 SA local time.

The repatriation of these Ghanaian nationals demonstrates effective cooperation between the Government of Ghana, through its High Commission in Pretoria, and South African authorities responsible for migration management and border security.

Masiapato commended the Port Management Committee and all officials involved in facilitating the operation.

He further encouraged foreign missions to continue working closely with relevant government departments and entities to ensure the smooth and lawful facilitation of repatriation movements.

"The successful processing of these repatriation movements reflects the importance of coordinated efforts between foreign missions and South African authorities. Such cooperation contributes to effective migration management, while ensuring compliance with the country's immigration laws," said Masiapato.