Nigeria: Afrobeats Goes to World Cup

· Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Rema featured on the 2026 World Cup Album

World Cup fever is on, and this year, FIFA is making music a big part of the tournament. Returning to North America for the first time since the United States hosted it in 1994, the 2026 edition will be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries -- the United States, Mexico and Canada. It will also be the biggest in history, featuring 48 teams and more than 100 matches.

Apart from the football action and the star players, the tournament's music offerings are already generating global buzz. FIFA officially released the 2026 World Cup album on Friday, June 5, featuring a lineup of international stars, including several Nigerian artists.

For years, World Cup music leaned heavily on Western pop formulas with occasional global flavouring. What is different now is balance, and the inclusion of Nigerian stars shows that afrobeats' global appeal is not dying anytime soon.

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Colombian superstar Shakira, whose 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka remains one of the tournament's most iconic songs, returns to the global stage. She teams up with Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy on the official theme song titled 'Dai Dai.'

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr appears on 'Show Me' alongside American rapper Latto, while Rema collaborates with Thai rapper and singer Lisa and Brazilian singer Anitta on 'Goals,' a cross-continental fusion blending Afrobeats, K-pop and Latin pop.

On 'No Place Like Home,' Davido joins forces with Major Lazer and Canadian pop star Nelly Furtado in another high-profile global collaboration.

The album also features South African star Tyla and Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, among other international acts.

The 18-track project is described as FIFA's most extensive music and culture initiative yet for a World Cup tournament, bringing together artists across continents, languages and genres. "FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"From global superstars to breakthrough voices who are shaping the future of music, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features artists from across continents, languages and genres in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football."

Burna Boy is also expected to perform 'Dai Dai' alongside Shakira at the opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11, while Canada and the United States will host their own opening ceremonies on June 12.