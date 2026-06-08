Gambia: Barrow Admits Nawec's Debt to Senelec

8 June 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

President Adama Barrow has expressed visible frustration while addressing journalists after Commissioning the National Food and Drug Quality Control Laboratory on Friday, as he acknowledged that The Gambia's National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) owes a significant debt to Senegal's electricity provider, Senelec.

Speaking candidly, Barrow admitted that the financial strain has complicated efforts to stabilize the country's power supply. "We cannot deny that NAWEC is indebted to Senelec, and this is affecting our ability to deliver consistent electricity to Gambians," he said.

The President's remarks come amid growing public concern over frequent power outages and the rising cost of energy. He emphasised that his government is working to resolve the issue, noting that discussions with Senegalese authorities are ongoing to ensure continued cooperation.

Observers say the acknowledgment underscores the challenges facing The Gambia's energy sector, which relies heavily on cross-border support to meet demand. Barrow urged patience from citizens, promising that reforms and investments are being pursued to strengthen NAWEC's capacity and reduce dependency.

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