Gambia: GPA Urges Striking Workers Back to Work As Presidency Steps in

The management of the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) has appealed to striking workers to immediately resume operations at the Port of Banjul as government intensifies efforts to resolve an industrial dispute that has brought activities at the country's main seaport to a standstill.

The appeal follows intervention by the Presidency amid growing concerns over the economic implications of the strike, which has disrupted cargo handling and other critical port services.

In an internal letter addressed to the President of the Alport Staff Association and signed by Capt. Kulay Manneh on behalf of the Managing Director, GPA management described the workers' sit-down strike as an abrupt action with serious consequences for national economic activities.

The letter revealed that the Presidency had dispatched the Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery, Babucarr Boye, alongside the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Alieu Njie, to engage GPA management following the work stoppage.

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As part of efforts to resolve the impasse, a high-level meeting has been scheduled for Saturday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre. The talks are expected to bring together Cabinet members, GPA management and representatives of Alport Banjul to discuss the concerns raised by workers and chart a way forward.

However, management has urged employees to return to work before the negotiations take place.

The letter called on union leaders to encourage all operational staff to resume their duties immediately, stressing that doing so would be in the national interest.

Management's appeal comes against the backdrop of mounting fears over the impact of the strike on The Gambia's economy.

In its communication to workers, GPA management referenced both the intervention of the Presidency and the challenges posed by the current global economic environment, arguing that prolonged disruption of port activities could have far-reaching consequences for the country.

The Port of Banjul serves as The Gambia's primary maritime gateway and handles the vast majority of imports and exports entering and leaving the country. Any extended shutdown is likely to affect supply chains, customs revenue collection, business operations and the movement of essential goods.

The disruption has already triggered concerns among government officials and members of the business community who rely on the port for commercial activities.

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Despite management's appeal, workers have maintained that their industrial action is driven by longstanding welfare concerns that have remained unresolved despite previous engagements.

The strike was launched over grievances relating to staff welfare and demands for greater employee involvement in welfare-related matters under the management structure involving Alport Banjul, the private operator engaged in the management of the port.

Speaking earlier, Staff Welfare Association President Adama Jatta said workers would not return to their duties until their concerns are adequately addressed.

The industrial action has effectively halted major port operations, including cargo handling services, creating uncertainty for importers, exporters and businesses dependent on the smooth functioning of the country's busiest commercial hub.

The involvement of senior government officials signals the seriousness with which authorities view the dispute and its potential impact on the national economy.

With the Port of Banjul playing a central role in trade and revenue generation, government is under pressure to facilitate a swift resolution that addresses workers' concerns while ensuring the uninterrupted flow of commerce.

As negotiations approach, attention now turns to Saturday's meeting, which many hope will produce concrete commitments capable of ending the standoff and restoring normal operations at the country's most strategic port facility.