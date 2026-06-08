Gambia: GDC Raises Concern Over 'Prolonged Electricity Crisis'

Press release

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) expresses profound concern over the prolonged and widespread electricity crisis currently affecting our country. The continued power outages have gone beyond mere inconvenience and have now become a serious national emergency with severe consequences for households, businesses, healthcare services, communication systems, and the economy as a whole.

Millions of dalasis are being lost daily as businesses struggle to survive under rising operational costs. Families are forced to spend money they do not have on fuel, water, and other basic necessities, while many citizens continue to endure sleepless nights and unbearable hardship. The tourism sector, one of the pillars of our economy, is also facing increasing reputational damage due to the persistent instability in electricity supply.

The GDC recognizes that unforeseen circumstances may arise in the management of any utility system. However, after weeks of suffering and uncertainty, Gambians deserve more than appeals for patience. They deserve clear answers, transparency, accountability, and a comprehensive roadmap for resolving this crisis and preventing its recurrence.

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We therefore call on the Government and the management of NAWEC to provide the nation with a full and honest account of the causes of the current situation, the immediate measures being undertaken to restore stable electricity, and the long-term plans aimed at strengthening our energy infrastructure.

Reliable electricity is not a luxury; it is a necessity for economic growth, quality healthcare, effective education, job creation, and national development. No country can aspire to sustainable progress while its citizens and businesses are subjected to persistent and debilitating power shortages.

As a responsible opposition party, the GDC stands with the Gambian people during this difficult period and urges all stakeholders to place national interest above all else. We further call for prudent management of public resources and a renewed commitment to building a reliable and resilient energy sector capable of meeting the needs and aspirations of our people.

The suffering of Gambians must not be normalized. The people deserve solutions, and they deserve them now.