Gambia: Aki Outbreak Exposes Serious Weaknesses in Country's Health System - Barrow

President Adama Barrow on Friday said the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) outbreak that claimed the lives of dozens of Gambian children exposed serious weaknesses in the country's health system and reinforced the need for stronger safeguards to protect public health.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Food and Drug Quality Control Laboratory in Brusubi, the President reflected on one of the darkest chapters in the country's recent health history, saying the tragedy served as a painful reminder that access to safe medicines must never be taken for granted.

"The AKI incident that claimed the lives of our beloved children and shocked the nation four years ago exposed major weaknesses in our health system," President Barrow said.

"It painfully reminded us that access to safe drugs is a right and not a luxury."

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The President said the tragedy prompted a national commitment to strengthen oversight and ensure that Gambians are better protected from preventable health risks.

"We have since resolved that Gambians would never again be exposed to a similar tragedy," he stated.

According to President Barrow, the establishment of the National Food and Drug Quality Control Laboratory reflects that commitment and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's healthcare system.

"The investment in this facility is as much the outcome of that resolve as the fulfilment of our promise to the nation," he said.

President Barrow described the laboratory as evidence of the government's determination to transform painful lessons from the past into lasting institutions that protect lives.

"From the tragic circumstances of the past has emerged this solid pillar of protection," he said.

The President stressed that safeguarding public health remains a central responsibility of government and called for continued vigilance in ensuring that medicines and other health products meet the standards required to protect citizens.

"This lab is evidence of our belief that development must be people-centred," he said. "From this day on, it will serve as a tool for our scientists, a legacy for future generations, and a reassurance that whenever Gambians put their trust in us, we will deliver."