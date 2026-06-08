Gambia: Tourism Board Vows Tough Action Against Encroachers, Illegal Developers

The Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) has issued a stern warning to individuals and businesses constructing illegal and unapproved structures within the Tourism Development Area (TDA), particularly along beaches and waterfronts, urging them to comply with regulations or face legal consequences.

The warning was delivered by the Director General of the Gambia Tourism Board, Ida Jeng Njie, during an inspection tour of several sites within the TDA on Thursday.

According to her, several developers who were previously served notices during earlier inspections have ignored directives from the authorities and have continued construction activities despite lacking the required approvals.

"Some of these structures were inspected three to four weeks ago, and notices were issued. Unfortunately, some individuals refused to accept the notices and even behaved aggressively towards our staff," she said.

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She noted that several structures have expanded significantly since the initial inspections, including the construction of second floors and fencing along beachfront areas.

"The fencing and unregulated construction along the coastline contribute to environmental degradation and coastal erosion. We are also concerned about poor sanitation and hygiene conditions at some of these illegally operated establishments," she added.

The Director General stressed that GTBoard would work closely with relevant government institutions, including Physical Planning, environmental authorities, law enforcement agencies, and tourism security units, to address the growing problem.

"This is not a fight against anyone. We are simply asking people to follow the law. If you want to invest, come to the GTBoard, seek guidance, and obtain the necessary approvals. We support Gambian-owned businesses, but development must be done responsibly and legally," she said.

DG Jeng Njie emphasized that some areas along the coastline are environmentally sensitive and unsuitable for permanent structures.

"There are regulations governing what can be built along the coast. Certain structures are prohibited because they increase the risk of erosion and threaten the sustainability of our tourism assets," she explained.

The GTBoard boss also highlighted concerns about public health, sanitation, and safety, noting that many of the illegal operations are located in areas that do not meet acceptable environmental and hygiene standards.

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"We cannot invite tourists to locations that are unhygienic, unsafe, or environmentally degraded. These areas are used not only by visitors but also by Gambians, so public health and safety must remain a priority," she said.

She revealed that GTBoard inspectors had visited some of the disputed sites on several occasions to advise developers on the appropriate procedures, but that some operators continued to ignore official directives.

As part of its ongoing enforcement efforts, the Tourism Board plans to intensify inspections across the Tourism Development Area and other tourism zones nationwide.