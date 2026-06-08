Gambia: VP Jallow Touches Down in China for Global Human Rights Forum

press release

His Excellency Mohammed B.S. Jallow, Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, has arrived in Beijing, People's Republic of China, to represent The Gambia at the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance.

VP Jallow and delegation were received upon arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport by His Excellency Masaneh N. Kinteh, the Gambian Ambassador to the People's Republic of China and Qin Liang, Deputy Secretary General, China Foundation for Human Rights Development

The high-level forum, jointly organised by China's State Council Information Office (SCIO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, is convened under the theme: "Joint Development, Shared Human Rights: The 40th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development and a New Vision for Global Human Rights Governance."

The high-level summit brings together senior officials and diplomats from across the world for substantive dialogue on the future of international human rights frameworks.

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The Vice President Jallow is accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Mr. Musa Mbye. Their presence in the Chinese capital signals Banjul's continued commitment to active participation in multilateral human rights discourse, reinforcing The Gambia's standing as a principled voice on the global stage.

The theme honours four decades since the adoption of the landmark United Nations Declaration on the Right to Development in 1986, a foundational document asserting that every person and all peoples are entitled to participate in, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural, and political development in which all human rights and fundamental freedoms can be fully realised.

The Gambia's participation in the Beijing forum reflects its increasingly active posture in international human rights circles. Since its democratic transition, the nation has sought to engage robustly with multilateral institutions, and the inclusion of a senior technical official alongside the Vice President underscores the government's intention to contribute meaningfully beyond ceremony.

The Government of The Gambia reaffirmed that the country remains firmly committed to championing the principles of human rights, dignity, and shared development on the global stage.

By Mariatou Ngum

Senior Communication Officer

Office of the Vice President

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Former Communication Officer

Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional