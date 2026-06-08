Nigeria: Lagos Police Dismiss School Attack Threat, Heighten Security

The Lagos State Police Command has reassured residents, parents, guardians and school authorities that there is no verified intelligence indicating any imminent attack on schools in the state, following reports of a threatening notice allegedly pasted at a school warning of a planned bandit attack and abduction of pupils.

The Command, however, said it has heightened security measures across the affected area and other strategic locations in the state to forestall any security breach and ensure the safety of residents.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the police urged members of the public not to panic, stressing that all security concerns were being treated with the seriousness they deserve.

According to the statement, the Command had become aware of reports concerning a threatening notice allegedly pasted at a school, claiming that bandits intended to attack and abduct school children.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement read: "The Lagos State Police Command has seen reports of a threatening notice allegedly pasted at a school, claiming that bandits intend to attack and abduct school children.

"The Command wishes to reassure parents, guardians, school authorities, and all residents that there is presently no verified intelligence indicating any imminent threat of such an attack within Lagos State.

"While every security concern is treated with the utmost seriousness, members of the public are advised to remain calm and avoid panic."

The Command disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, had ordered an immediate assessment of the situation and directed the implementation of comprehensive security measures across the state.

According to the police, officers have been deployed in collaboration with other security agencies to secure schools, critical infrastructure and communities.

"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, psc, mnips, has directed immediate assessment of the situation and ordered watertight security measures across the affected area and other strategic locations within the State.

"Police personnel, in collaboration with other security agencies, have been deployed to ensure the safety of schools, critical infrastructure, and communities," the statement added.

The police further assured residents that Lagos remained secure and warned criminal elements against any attempt to undermine public safety or create fear among residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement said: "The Command wishes to emphasise that Lagos State remains secure and that every lawful measure is being taken to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating or operating within the State.

"The Command will not tolerate any attempt by miscreants, bandits, kidnappers, or other criminal elements to threaten the peace and safety of residents.

"Any individual or group found engaging in acts capable of causing fear, panic, or insecurity will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law."

The Command also called on residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely information, noting that security remains a collective responsibility.

It urged members of the public to promptly report suspicious persons, objects, movements or activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines.

"The public is once again assured that all hands are on deck to ensure the continued safety, security, and well-being of every resident of Lagos State," the statement added.