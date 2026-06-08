Sudan: Joint Statement on Sudan: Political Track

press release

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the countries and organizations of Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the League of Arab States (LAS), and the United Nations (UN) on the occasion of the conclusion of the Quintet (AU, IGAD, LAS, EU, and UN) consultations with Sudanese political stakeholders in Addis Ababa from June 3-5, 2026 following up on the Sudan conference in Berlin of April 15, 2026.

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Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the League of Arab States (LAS), and the United Nations (UN) reaffirm their shared and unwavering commitment to the people of Sudan and to a peaceful, democratic, and stable future for the country, as well as to the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Sudan.

We express deep concern over the devastating humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict, where millions face displacement, acute food insecurity, and limited access to basic services, while attacks on civilians and infrastructure persist. The protection of civilians must remain central. We reaffirm the urgent need for a humanitarian truce, leading to a permanent ceasefire.

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We welcome the outcomes of the Berlin Conference, including the ‘Berlin Principles for Sudan’ adopted by 22 countries and organizations and the ‘Joint Call to End the War and Advance a Sudanese-Owned Political Process’ issued by Sudanese civilian stakeholders and facilitated by the Quintet (the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, League of Arab States, European Union, and the United Nations). Together, they serve as an important step towards strengthening international coordination and reinforcing support for a civilian-led path towards a durable peaceful settlement. We stand united in our belief that there can be no military solution to this crisis, and that a sustainable resolution must be rooted in an inclusive, civilian-led political process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

We underscore the importance of advancing the civilian track as a central pillar in efforts to end the war and lay the groundwork for a democratic and inclusive civilian-led transition process that is free of control or undue influence by any one party and that is independent of extremist groups. We support a swift and time-bound civilian track that leads to a civilian-led transition, with an intention to continue to review and assess progress and implementation of agreed benchmarks. Appropriate measures will be considered by the international community against those who seek to undermine the civilian transition process. We reaffirm that Sudan’s future governance is for the Sudanese people to decide through an independent, inclusive, and transparent civilian-led transition process.

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To this end, we collectively support the Quintet’s urgent preparations and commencement—in the coming few weeks—of a comprehensive and inclusive Sudanese civilian-led dialogue process. This process, and its preparations, should bring together a broad spectrum of Sudanese civilian and political actors, including representatives of civil society, women’s groups, youth, and stakeholders representing Sudan’s geographic and social diversity, and should be conducted in a manner that is transparent, credible, and free from coercion.

We further express our readiness to support the Quintet’s efforts to ensure that this dialogue is structured in a way that enables it to be feasibly and reasonably concluded in a timely manner—ideally within six months—and to complement efforts for peace and the broader transition. Its outcome should establish a clear pathway toward a transition process to an independent civilian-led government, grounded in legitimacy, accountability, and respect for human rights. We underscore that the establishment of such an independent civilian-led government is indispensable to ensuring a durable end to the conflict.

We call for broader international support and reaffirm our commitment to continued coordination to help end the conflict, alleviate suffering, and support Sudan’s peaceful transition, as well as ensuring mutually reinforcing action in support of advancing these ends goals.

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