Sudan: Int'l Group Backs Civilian Led Sudan Dialogue Within Six Months

A group of international and regional powers has endorsed a civilian led political dialogue for Sudan aimed at restoring civilian rule within six months, while warning that those who obstruct the process could face consequences.

In a joint statement issued yesterday after consultations in Addis Ababa, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the African Union, IGAD, the League of Arab States and the United Nations reaffirmed their commitment to Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The group voiced alarm at the humanitarian impact of the war, saying millions of Sudanese face displacement, severe food insecurity and limited access to basic services. The statement stressed that "the protection of civilians must remain at the centre of all efforts to address the conflict".

The signatories welcomed the outcomes of the recent Berlin conference, including the Berlin Principles for Sudan and a joint appeal by Sudanese civilian stakeholders to end the war and advance a Sudanese owned political process.

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"There is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan," the statement said, adding that any lasting settlement must emerge through "an inclusive, civilian led political process".

The group said the proposed dialogue should include civil society, women, youth and political actors from across Sudan.

It added that the process should be "transparent, credible and free from coercion" and should ideally conclude within six months, producing a roadmap towards an independent civilian government.

The statement also warned that the international community could take "appropriate measures against those who seek to undermine the civilian transition".

The signatories called for broader international support to help end the conflict, reduce suffering and support a peaceful transition in Sudan.

UAE welcomes initiative

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the statement and voiced support for efforts to launch an inclusive civilian led political process.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the proposed preparatory committee would represent "an important step towards building broad national consensus" and help advance efforts to end the crisis.

Burhan meets UN envoy

In Khartoum, Sovereignty Council President and Commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan met UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan Pekka Haavisto to discuss efforts to advance peace.

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Haavisto said he discussed "practical steps to reduce tensions and create an environment conducive to peace" and briefed Al Burhan on the recent Addis Ababa consultations involving Sudanese political stakeholders.

"The political process must belong to the Sudanese," the envoy said, stressing that the United Nations remains committed to Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Haavisto, a former Finnish foreign minister, succeeded Ramtane Lamamra as the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan. He said the visit was his second to Sudan since taking up the post in March 2026.