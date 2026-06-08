Nigeria: Enugu Govt Dispels Viral Post Suggesting Imminent Attack On UNN

...Vows to arrest culprits behind false alarm

The Enugu State Government has dismissed as false and unfounded viral post insinuating a possible attack on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), describing it as the handiwork of criminal elements seeking to create panic and confusion within the university community and the state at large.

The government also reminded the public of similar false alarms circulated in the recent past, which were eventually proven to be false, while those responsible were tracked down and brought to justice.

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It assured residents that the state's security architecture remains robust and proactive, leveraging modern security infrastructure, advanced technology, and dedicated personnel to safeguard lives and property.

The government made its position known in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, urging members of the university community and residents across the state to go about their lawful activities without fear.

"The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to a viral post warning of a possible imminent attack on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, by individuals it described as terrorists and jihadists.

"The government wishes to state unequivocally that this is a false alarm orchestrated by some dislodged criminal elements and their enablers to spread fear among the populace and undermine the government's efforts to protect lives and property.

"Recall that these same elements had previously circulated similar false alarms concerning the Holy Ghost area, Obollo Afor, Opi, Nsukka, Gariki, Awgu, and several other locations across the state, often hiding behind the guise of 'Anonymous.'

"They had, in fact, repeatedly recycled old videos of attacks and falsely presented them as current incidents until they were eventually tracked down and brought to book.

"The government is also working with the security agencies to bring apprehend perpetrators of this latest false alarm and ensure that they are made to answer for their actions.

"Security of lives and property remains a top priority of the Governor Peter Mbah Administration. This commitment is reflected in the government's huge investments in cutting-edge security infrastructure, which have significantly enhanced the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations across the state.

"The government, therefore, enjoins the UNN community, residents of Nsukka, and indeed all citizens of Enugu State to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as the government continues to strengthen security in the state," the statement read.