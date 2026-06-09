Gambia: When Will Fertiliser Be Available to Farmers and At What Price?

Some farmers have already cleared their farms and are eagerly waiting for the rains to sow their seeds. Some others are still clearing their farms.

The farmers our reporter has spoken to are concerned that nothing has yet been said about the availability and price of fertiliser which is significant in boosting production. Farmers are not only concerned about availability and affordability. They are equally concerned about accessibility. Last year fertiliser could be purchased from the NFSPMS (formerly GGC) depots at a price of D1150, but traders sold it to them at a price of D1200 or D1250 per bag, which meant that they could only access it at a higher price or travel to the depot to purchase it and incur transport cost.

Foroyaa will get in touch with the authorities to find out what their plans are for the sale of fertiliser to the farmers which they had earlier said is already in their stores.